Duke issues ‘stay in place order’ on campus as COVID cases surge

FILE - This Jan. 28, 2019 file photo shows the entrance to the main Duke University campus in Durham, N.C.

Duke University will shut down undergraduate activities, including a shift to mostly remote classes, in an effort to clamp down a surge of COVID-19 cases on campus.

The school announced Saturday night that from midnight March 14 until 9 a.m. Sunday, March 21, Duke undergrads who live on campus are ordered to stay in their residence halls. Students who live off campus won’t be allowed on campus except for a few circumstances.

“This stay-in-place period is strongly recommended by our medical experts,” Duke said in a statement signed by universtity officials. “Violations of these requirements will be considered a violation of the Duke Compact and will be treated as such; flagrant and repeated violations will be grounds for suspension or withdrawal from Duke.”

Duke said the pause was needed after more than 180 students tested positive for COVID-19 in one week and another 200 are currently in quarantine.

On-campus students will be largely confined to dorms except to pick up food from dining halls, for medical care or COVID testing. Students can be outdoors and exercise, but groups are restricted to three people. Off-campus students won’t be allowed on campus.

