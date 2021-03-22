Wolf bites employee at NC wildlife center where lion killed intern

FILE - This Dec. 31, 2018 file photo shows a sign of Conservators’ Center at the property near Burlington, N.C. A sheriff’s report said it took three tranquilizer darts and eight gunshots to subdue a lion that fatally attacked a zoo intern at the center on Sunday, Dec. 30. The lion killed 22-year-old intern Alexandra Black as she helped staff members clean an animal enclosure. (Woody Marshall/The Times-News via AP, file) AP

A wolf bit a worker this weekend at the same North Carolina wildlife center where a lion killed an intern in 2018.

An employee at The Animal Park at the Conservators Center, previously known as just the Conservators Center, was “socializing” a wolf Saturday when she was bitten multiple times, according to the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office.

The employee was bit on both her upper arms and right leg, and she was taken to UNC Hospitals Hillsborough Campus with non life-threatening injuries, said Greg Ingram, public information officer for the sheriff’s office.

The wolf did not escape its enclosure, he said. There were no other reported injuries.

The center was open Monday and an employee who answered the phone was not authorized to comment on the incident. The center had not returned a message left with the employee had not been returned as of 3 p.m. Monday.

Over 70 animals including gray wolves, dingos, coyotes, tigers and lions live at the center, which straddles the Alamance-Caswell county line. On Saturday the center held a “St. Patty’s Day at the Animal Park” event that included themed tours, fair games and food.

Alex Black, who had just graduated college, had just begun an internship at the center when she was fatally attacked by a lion while trying to clean its cage in late 2018.

The N.C. Department of Labor issued three citations to the center in 2019 totaling $3,000 in fines.

The fines were not directly related to Black’s death but to “hazards” that employees were exposed to, The News & Observer previously reported.