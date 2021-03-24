North Carolina

Cooper to unveil proposed NC budget for next 2 years

The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

Gov. Roy Cooper will disclose spending and priorities when he unveils his North Carolina government budget proposal for the next two years.

The Democratic governor scheduled a Wednesday afternoon news conference to roll out his plan.

The General Assembly will consider his requests as House and Senate Republicans fashion a budget bill and get it to Cooper's desk. The new fiscal year begins July 1.

GOP legislators and Cooper have had mixed success over the past two years finding consensus on large spending bills.

The two sides never agreed on a conventional two-year budget in 2019, as an impasse over Medicaid expansion and corporate taxes blocked any compromise following a Cooper veto. But Cooper signed several bipartisan measures in 2020 and 2021 that distributed federal coronavirus relief dollars.

The governor and Republican leaders have expressed guarded optimism this year that they'll work out a budget bill that Cooper can sign.

