5-year-old and his dad go missing on a North Carolina fishing trip, officials say

A search is underway Thursday for a child and his father who went missing on a North Carolina fishing trip.

The 5-year-old boy was on a dock before he fell into the Neuse River on Wednesday night, according to Wayne County. His dad reportedly jumped in the water in an attempt to rescue him.

“A witness on the bank of the river called 911 and a boater in the river attempted to help save the two but was unsuccessful,” authorities said in a news release.

Officials said the father and son disappeared from the Goldsboro Boating Access Area near U.S. 117 and roughly 60 miles southeast of Raleigh. The county didn’t publicly release the names of the missing pair.

Crews responded to the area after 8 p.m. Wednesday and started boat and helicopter searches. The efforts resumed Thursday morning and were ongoing as of 11:30 a.m., according to Wayne County spokesperson Joel Gillie.

Agencies involved in the search included Arr-Mac Water Response, Goldsboro Water Rescue, Grantham Volunteer Fire Department, Rosewood Fire Department, Wayne County EMS and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, according to authorities.