A DNA test leads Wilmington woman to siblings she never knew

Amanda Garcia was 12 years old when she learned her stepfather wasn’t her biological dad. Although not knowing has been a source of curiosity and concern over the years, she hasn’t decided to pursue contact since.

In fact, it was general health and ancestry interests that led the 47-year-old Wilmington woman to take a 23andMe DNA test in October. She was surprised to learn that most of her genetic makeup relates to Europe and the British Isles. And the test didn’t reveal many insights about her health, either.

No, the big shock came with a list of newly discovered family members.

“It said I had a cousin, who was actually my half uncle, and he told me I had a half-brother and half-sister,” she said. “I was stunned, blown away.”

More and more people are uncovering such connections through direct-to-consumer genetic testing companies like 23andMe and Ancestry. Test sales started booming around 2017 and now millions people have since used such tests.

23andMe said that its tests weren’t necessarily designed to confirm parentage and familial relationships, but that an optional DNA Relatives tool is available for test takers. As a result, they are increasingly hearing stories of families discovering and reuniting with newfound relatives.

Garcia had been told some negative things about her father in the past, but she thought reaching out through these connections would be a good way to learn more about a side of her family she knew nothing about.

“As I was talking to them, all of that fear started to melt away,” Garcia said. “I learned that I needed to know what happened, and about this whole other side of me.”

Soon after, in early January, her half-brother was flying to Wilmington from Minnesota to meet her, and help coordinate a meeting with her father.

The three men were also able to meet Garcia’s husband, and her four children, aged 3 to 18. Garcia is a homeschooling mom and admits that she’s been a little too busy for the past 18 years to think too much about her past.

As a UNCW alum, she is proud that she will soon be sending her oldest daughter, a violinist, to the university. She’s also spent a lot of time with her next oldest, a soccer player who plays travel ball.

“Truthfully, I think all of this has happened at the right time,” she said. “I’ve had time to process and am now in a place where I can move forward.”

And in recent months, she’s been busy making up for lost time -- by delivering flowers and Valentine’s treats to her sister, who lives nearby, and sending her niece a big box of gifts in Minnesota to open via video.

“We Facetime, we play games,” Garcia said. “It’s been great. “

Garcia is also looking forward to more.

“My sister, understandably, has been worried about COVID,” Garcia said. “I really can’t wait to spend more time with her, and for her to meet my family.”

The whole process has been such a cathartic experience, that Garcia told 23andMe what has happened in her life since she took that test.

“I feel like I have closure,” she said. “I finally can put together those missing pieces. This has given me a lot of peace.”