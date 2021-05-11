Gas prices surging in SC, but hacked Colonial oil pipeline could be back online Friday

South Carolina gas prices could spike for the second time this year as the state begins to see the effects of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, gas experts report.

A cyberattack by a Russian criminal group, the FBI said, halted the pipeline’s operations Friday. The pipeline stretching from Houston, Texas through the Southeast to New Jersey serves 45% of the East Coast’s fuel. The company was already able to get some fuel flowing again on Monday.

Gas prices have already been on the rise this year after an initial spike due to refinery shut downs across much of Texas during the Feburary winter storm that blanketed the state in snow.

Prices continued to rise in the weeks following. Motorists ventured farther from home as the nation’s recovery from COVID-19 and rising vaccinations made more people feel comfortable traveling.

Data from Gasbuddy, a firm that tracks gas prices around the country, shows that average gas prices rose 14 cents per gallon in both Myrtle Beach and Columbia since last Tuesday. That includes a eight and five cent spikes in Myrtle Beach and Columbia, respectively, since just Sunday.

There is not yet a true gas shortage in South Carolina, Gasbuddy spokeswoman Allison Mac said in an email. However, rushing to the pump could cause spot shortages. This is already happening in Myrtle Beach. A Shell station near the Ocean Lakes Campground near Surfside Beach and a Circle K in Carolina Forest both reported to Gasbuddy that they are completely out of fuel. Many people around the region have also reported long lines at stations, with some seeing 30 minute waits.

“It is really important for people not to panic and hoard gasoline. That would only make the situation worse,” Mac said in an email. “Given the disruption to the supply chain, it plays a role in fuel availability. However, Colonial Pipeline said Monday afternoon that parts of its system are being brought back online, and it hopes to restore service by the end of the week.”

Across South Carolina, 2% of gas stations are out of fuel.

The fuel supply concerns come right as Myrtle Beach is in the middle of its semiannual Bike Week. The gas-guzzling event draws thousands of bikers to town for 10 days of partying in the Grand Strand.

News reports in recent weeks have warned of potential gas shortages this summer due to a lack of truck driver sto transport the fuel to its final destination. However, that is not affecting the current fuel situation, Mac said in an email.

“This is isolated to the pipeline being down. Once it back up, it will be okay. There is plenty of fuel,” she said in an email.

Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted Tuesday that South Carolina’s current state of emergency due to the pandemic already allows access to additional measures needed to handle any potential fuel shortages.

“My office has been in constant contact with the Office of Regulatory Staff regarding the temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline and we stand ready to take any additional action that may be necessary,” McMaster tweeted. “Because our state is currently under a state of emergency, transportation waivers and price gouging laws are in effect to facilitate fuel delivery and protect consumers.”

“There is no need to rush to top off your gas tanks or hoard gas - the pipeline is expected to resume operations by the end of the week,” he wrote.

A reporter contacted McMaster’s office for additional comment but has not yet heard back.

Gasbuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said in a statement that it is important to show “extreme restraint” right now when deciding to fuel up. If you don’t need to get gas, then don’t. If gas stations around the state begin completely running out of fuel, then it could be weeks before the state fully recovers. Combined with the rainy weather the state is seeing, right now might not be the time for that last minute road trip to the beach.

“All eyes are now on the Colonial Pipeline and the fact a cyberattack has completely shut all lines, leading to what could become a major challenge for fuel delivery,” said De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “I’m hopeful the situation will quickly improve as multiple levels of government are involved, this may become a nightmare should it continue just ahead of the start of the summer driving season.”