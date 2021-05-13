FCC offering discounts on broadband connection and computers. Here’s how to sign up

The Federal Communications Commission has launched The Emergency Broadband Benefit program. The program will provide monthly discounts for broadband service and a one time discount to purchase computers.

The program is designed to “help families and households struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the FCC. The agency aims to “connect eligible households to jobs, critical healthcare services, virtual classrooms and more,” as many jobs and services have gone virtual during the pandemic.

The benefits

Eligible households will receive a discount up to $50 per month for broadband service, according to the FCC website. Households on tribal, or native American, lands receive more — up to $75 per month.

Eligible households also will receive a one-time discount of $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers. The household must contribute more than $10 but less than $50 to the purchasing price.

How to sign up

To sign up for the Emergency Broadband Benefit program, there are three steps. First, check your eligibility. Second, you must fill out an application and all necessary documents. Third, you must find a participating broadband connector near you.

Who is eligible?

According to the FCC, households must meet one of the following criteria to receive assistance:

Household income is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, which can be found on the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation website. (Take the poverty guideline for the income based on the number of people in your household, then add 35% of the income to that total.)

The household participates in assistance programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (also known as SNAP or receiving food stamps)

The household is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program

The household received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year

The household experienced a substantial loss of income due to job loss or furlough since February 29, 2020. Households in this category must have had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers.

How to apply?

Contact your preferred participating broadband provider directly and ask about their application process.

Go to GetEmergencyBroadband.org and apply online. Note: the FCC says online applications are experiencing high demand. This can cause the website to be temporarily unavailable.

Call 833-511-0311 for a mail-in application and return it along with copies of documents showing proof of eligibility.

What providers are participating?

You can find the list of providers by searching Emergency Broadband Benefit providers on the FCC website. Select your state and you will be taken to a list of providers who are participating. The list also shows if the provider is offering mobile service or fixed service and if they are part of the discounted technology program.

Make sure the provider serves your local area. Then contact the provider and ask to set up an Emergency Broadband Benefit plan.

Broadband providers who want to participate in this program still can apply. Eligibility guidelines and directions on applying can be found on the FCC website under “Telecommunications Access Policy Division.”