Middle school teacher charged with growing marijuana in yard

A middle school teacher in North Carolina grew large quantities of marijuana using a greenhouse at her home, authorities said.

Catherine Teague was charged Wednesday with manufacturing and trafficking marijuana and possession with intent to sell or deliver, according to a warrant from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office obtained by news outlets. Deputies said they discovered about 25 pounds (11 kilograms) of the drug.

Also known as Catherine Neely, Teague resigned from her job as a sixth grade math and science teacher at Leland Middle School after her arrest, news outlets reported.

The 47-year-old is accused of growing marijuana “hydroponically in a greenhouse under artificial light and in pots in the backyard,” the warrant says. Deputies said they also seized various drug paraphernalia including rolling papers, a grinder and a plastic bong.

WECT-TV reports that the sheriff’s office said it discovered the marijuana after deputies and the Northwest Fire Department responded to a call about a possible structure fire at the home Tuesday.

Teague — who worked for Brunswick County Schools since 1996 — was on a leave of absence since Jan. 19 and hadn’t taught since, according to the school district.

She was booked Wednesday in the Brunswick County jail on a $110,500 bond. It was not immediately clear whether she had an attorney who could comment on the charges.