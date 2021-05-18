North Carolina

N Carolina toddler killed when thrown from vehicle in crash

SNOW HILL, N.C.

A 2-year-old was killed when the child was thrown from an SUV which was involved in a crash late Sunday, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said.

The patrol says the child was not in a safety seat when they were thrown from a 1999 GMC Yukon in which the driver lost control on N.C. Highway 903, WITN reported. The vehicle overturned multiple times and, according to investigators, there were six children in the SUV ranging in age from 2 to 10 years old.

The toddler’s name has not been released.

The driver, Christopher Harrell, is charged with DWI and felony death by motor vehicle, the patrol said. Harrell was treated at a hospital and released on Monday, authorities said.

