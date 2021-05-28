Pilot dies in small plane crash near North Carolina airport

The pilot of a small plane was killed when the aircraft went down in a field near a North Carolina airport, authorities said.

Rockingham County Emergency Services told news outlets that the plane, an Early Bird Jenny, crashed in a field near Shiloh Airport at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities said the pilot was the only one aboard the aircraft, but his name has not yet been released.

The Early Bird Jenny is described on online websites as a home-built aircraft which holds one person.

The Federal Aviation Administration was scheduled to arrive at the crash site on Friday morning, and the National Transportation Safety Board was expected to arrive in the afternoon to begin its investigation into the crash.