2 adults, 6 teens charged in attack of high school student

Two women and six teenagers have been charged in an attack on a 14-year-old girl at a North Carolina high school, authorities said.

WGHP-TV reports that the assault happened in a classroom at Southern Guilford High School in Greensboro a week ago Tuesday.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kiamosha Devanee Sutton of Greensboro on charges including first-degree trespassing and inciting a riot. The 37-year-old parent was released from jail on a $5,000 bond. It was not clear if she has an attorney who could speak for her.

“I’m not processing this well at all,” Danielle Campbell, the mother of the girl who was attacked, told the station. “I still can’t understand how a grown woman decided she was going to wake up that morning and go jump on a child.”

A warrant was also issued for Anikqua Shydasia Beatty, 18, of Charlotte. Juvenile petitions were filed against six students for their roles in the assault. Three of them who didn’t attend the school were also charged with trespassing.

Investigators said the attack was connected to a fight that happened at a bus stop earlier that day.

“This was clearly a targeted attack on one student, not a random act of violence,” Capt. Brian Hall said.

Authorities say the ninth-grade student was attacked in an upstairs classroom and that the assault lasted about a minute.

Campbell told the station that her daughter suffered a swollen eye, busted lip, neck pain, scratches and bruises on her face. She hasn’t been back to the school since the attack and is receiving counseling.

Guilford County Schools told WGHP that the involved students will face disciplinary action and that the school district’s attorney intends to ban the parent involved in the attack from the Southern Guilford campus.