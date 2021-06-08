North Carolina

Police: Hit-and-run victims knocked off N Carolina bridge

The Associated Press

WILKESBORO, N.C.

Two people were hit by a car while they walked across a bridge and fell to the ground below., a North Carolina police department said Monday.

In a news release, Wilkesboro police said its officers received a call on Sunday about two people whose bodies were found under the Curtis Bridge over the Yadkin River. Investigators determined that Chase Eugene Crawford, 35, and Stephanie Lynn Chahoy, 40, were recently struck by a vehicle and knocked off the bridge, which authorities say doesn’t have a sidewalk and isn’t recommended for pedestrian traffic.

Police said they aren't released any additional information, and have asked for the public's help in identifying the vehicle which hit the two people.

