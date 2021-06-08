Escaped suspect in North Carolina attempted murder captured

A man who escaped from police officers trying to serve a warrant stemming from a shooting last month has been arrested in Lenoir County, a North Carolina sheriff's office said Tuesday.

Greene County Sheriff Lemmie Smith said Ronald Sauls, Jr., 23, was arrested during an operation in La Grange which involved multiple law enforcement agencies, news outlets reported. Sauls, along with his cousin Bobby Sauls, was arrested around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, authorities said.

On May 27, authorities went to serve a warrant on Ronald Sauls, but he escaped through an apartment window. He was wanted for a shooting in Snow Hill on May 21 where two occupied homes and a car were hit by gunfire. No one was hurt.

Ronald Sauls' brother, Kharonnie Sauls, was taken into custody on Monday in Union County by the U.S. Marshal Service, officials said.

All three men are charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of conspiracy and two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling. Ronald Sauls was taken to Pitt County to face additional charges.

Bobby Sauls and Kharonnie Sauls are jailed on $1 million bonds apiece. It's not known if any of the men have attorneys.