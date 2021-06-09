Mom killing time at convenience store leaves with NC lottery ticket worth $1 million

A North Carolina woman won a $1 million prize on a scratch-off lottery ticket she purchased while killing time at a gas station. North Carolina Education Lottery

A North Carolina mom went into a convenience store for water and walked out with a $1 million lottery ticket.

Xan Cohee of Raleigh was killing time in Andy Grocery on N.C. 54 East in Chapel Hill and decided to pick up some lottery tickets as well, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

“I went to the gas station to get some water and wait,” she told lottery officials.

She scratched the tickets when she went back to her car and realized she won $1 million on a $30 Millionaire Maker ticket.

“I just basically couldn’t believe that it was true,” she told lottery officials. “So, I took my app on my phone and I scanned it and it said I had to go to lottery headquarters. And then I went back into the store and asked the cashier, ‘Does this say what I think it says?’”

Cohee claimed her prize Monday and chose a lump sum of $600,000 instead of $50,000 a year over 20 years, the lottery says. She took home $424,509 after taxes.

She told lottery officials she’ll use some of the money to set her kids up for “college and beyond” and to pay off her partner’s bills. She plans to invest to rest and plan for retirement.

Cohee is the 14th person to win the game’s top prize. Sixteen $1 million prizes remain, the lottery says.

