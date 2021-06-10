Stunned woman wins top NC lottery jackpot while in car. ‘I just stopped and sat there’

A North Carolina woman said she plans to take a vacation and pay off her house after winning a top lottery prize. North Carolina Education Lottery

A North Carolina woman is “still in shock” after winning a jackpot lottery prize.

Jennifer Raynor bought a $5 Double Cash Doubler scratch-off ticket from a Speedway gas station on N.C. 41 in Wallace and played the ticket while in her car, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

She told lottery officials she “just stopped and sat there” when she saw she won a $200,000 top prize.

“I re-read the instructions to make sure I was seeing it correctly, because I didn’t believe it,” she told officials.

Raynor claimed her prize Wednesday in Raleigh and took home $141,501 after taxes.

She told lottery officials she plans to use the money to take a vacation and pay off her house.

The Double Cash Doubler game launched in April with six top prizes of $200,000, the lottery says. After Raynor’s win, one remains.

