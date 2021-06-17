Boat lands big marlin, big check in North Carolina tourney

One big marlin meant one big check for a boat entered in an annual tournament on the North Carolina coast.

Natural, which is based in Beaufort, had to wait out a thunderstorm on Tuesday before learning Jonathan Fulcher had landed a 521.6-pound (236 kg) marlin, which was good for nearly $829,000 in prize money at the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reported. The victory was earned in the tournament’s Fabulous Fisherman’s prize.

Of the 270 participants in the 63rd annual tournament, only 159 boats went offshore on Tuesday, the second day of the competition. Among the boats entered in the tournament is Catch 23, which belongs to Michael Jordan, who led briefly in the heaviest dolphin category on Monday before finishing in fifth.

The tournament runs through Sunday.