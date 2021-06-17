North Carolina

Boat lands big marlin, big check in North Carolina tourney

The Associated Press

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C.

One big marlin meant one big check for a boat entered in an annual tournament on the North Carolina coast.

Natural, which is based in Beaufort, had to wait out a thunderstorm on Tuesday before learning Jonathan Fulcher had landed a 521.6-pound (236 kg) marlin, which was good for nearly $829,000 in prize money at the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reported. The victory was earned in the tournament’s Fabulous Fisherman’s prize.

Of the 270 participants in the 63rd annual tournament, only 159 boats went offshore on Tuesday, the second day of the competition. Among the boats entered in the tournament is Catch 23, which belongs to Michael Jordan, who led briefly in the heaviest dolphin category on Monday before finishing in fifth.

The tournament runs through Sunday.

  Comments  

News

NC election bills unlikely to become laws after Senate votes

June 17, 2021 1:47 AM

National

North Carolina governor grants pardon to ex-death row inmate

June 17, 2021 1:47 AM

North Carolina

Veterans’ tax exemption expanded in bill clearing NC House

June 17, 2021 1:47 AM

North Carolina

Test rules out man who said he might be missing Michigan boy

June 17, 2021 1:47 AM

News

Appeals court refuses to reinstate N Carolina abortion ban

June 17, 2021 1:45 AM

North Carolina

Editorial Roundup: North Carolina

June 17, 2021 1:45 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service