Museum closes until further notice over event controversy

A North Carolina historic museum criticized for a planned reenactment of a white slave owner being pursued by Union soldiers says its doors will be closed until further notice, a local department said.

The Mecklenburg Park and Recreation Department announced Thursday that the Historic Latta Plantation is closed and all previously scheduled events are canceled while the department assesses the future use of the county-owned property, the agency said on its website. The house and the grounds also will be closed, the department said.

The 19th-century house is owned by Mecklenburg County, while a nonprofit operates the facilities and runs the events at the plantation site.

On Tuesday, Mecklenburg County announced it would let its contract with the museum expire next month over the controversial event that many deemed as racially insensitive.

The reenactment was scheduled for June 19, the traditional commemoration date of the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S. known as “Juneteenth.” On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed legislation making Juneteenth a federal holiday.