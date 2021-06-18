White firefighter accused of pointing gun at Black motorist

Charges have been filed against a white North Carolina firefighter who is shown in a video pointing a gun at a Black motorist, a sheriff's office said Friday.

A news release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said Shantasia Donique Williams, 24, of Wilmington was driving past a traffic accident in Bolton on June 15 when she used a median to turn around and return to the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, Williams was confronted by Jeffrey Scott Sherwood, 51, of Riegelwood, who stepped in front of her car and pointed a handgun at her. The fire chief then spoke with Sherwood, and he then put his gun away before Williams drove off, the news release said. Sherwood is a firefighter for Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire-Rescue.

Sherwood is charged with misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun. Sheriff's office spokeswoman Michele Tatum said Sherwood was served a criminal summons on Friday to appear in court on July 12. It was not known if Sherwood has an attorney.

Williams also was cited for failing to reduce her speed in the accident zone, Tatum said.