North Carolina Wakefield High grad wins $1.6M in Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament June 21, 2021 09:56 AM

19-year-old Cole Pirrung, and WideSpread won first place in the Big Rock Blue Marlin tournament in Morehead City, NC this weekend, taking home more than $1.6 million, the largest prize for the first-place marlin in the history of the Big Rock.