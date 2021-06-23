North Carolina

Review all 1,000+ pages of documents about NC’s proposal to Apple here

The parcels of land purchased for the new Apple campus in the Research Triangle Park.
Here is a searchable file of all 1,000+ pages of documents released by the N.C. Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina pertaining to the state’s attempt to lure Apple to the Research Triangle Park.

The News & Observer reviewed the documents and, among other things, found that:

Please feel free to dig into the documents and let us know what you find that strikes you as significant. Send a note with your discoveries and/or observations to reporter Zachery Eanes at zeanes@newsobserver.com.

