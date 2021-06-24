Driver slams into nursing home and now faces DWI charge, North Carolina cops say

A driver is facing multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated, after North Carolina police say he crashed into the side of a nursing home Tuesday.

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Logan Anthony Arnold of Brunswick County, was trying to make a turn at the intersection of Pine Clay Road and Lexington Drive in Wilmington when he veered off the road, according to a Wednesday news release from the Wilmington Police Department.

He then crashed into a street sign and a wooden fence before slamming into the corner of Liberty Commons Rehabilitation Center and coming to a stop, police say.

Police say Arnold was “highly intoxicated” and was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

He was later arrested and is being held at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office detention center under a $26,000 bond, police say.

Police say he is facing charges of “DWI, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, felony serious injury, reckless driving to endanger, and four charges of failure to appear on a misdemeanor.”

The Wilmington Police Department’s traffic unit is investigating the crash. No additional information was released.