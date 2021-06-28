COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on June 28

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 200 new cases reported

At least 1,013,207 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 13,420 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 294 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, down from 515 on Sunday but up from 55 on Saturday. The state doesn’t released updated case counts over the weekends.

Eight additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Monday. Deaths don’t necessarily occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as more information becomes available.

At least 368 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Monday, up slightly from 365 the day before.

As of Saturday — the most recent date available — 2.7% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 55% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and about 52% have been fully vaccinated. State health officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

NC announces winners of vaccine lottery

North Carolina on Monday revealed the first winners of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery.

A Winston-Salem teacher scored the $1 million prize, and a Wilmington teenager snagged a $125,000 scholarship, The News & Observer reported. The winners beat odds of roughly 1 in 4 million.

“When I first got the phone call, I thought it was a total lie,” 14-year-old Vania Martinez said of her big win. “It was exciting, but at the same time crazy.”

North Carolina held its first prize drawing last week as it aims to increase vaccination rates. As of Monday, about 55% of adults had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, behind President Joe Biden’s goal of 70%.

The next drawing is set for July 7.

Some in Triangle want to continue remote work after pandemic

The Raleigh-Durham metropolitan area was one of the top U.S. places where workers want to do their jobs remotely and soon plan to be looking for work, a new survey finds.

About 54% of Triangle workers hope to do full-time remote work, and 37% will search for jobs in the next few months, according to results from Robert Half. The consulting firm surveyed 3,000 adults from March to April, The News & Observer reported Monday.

“There is no doubt that workers in Raleigh are feeling confident in their job prospects,” Kendall Strickland of Robert Half wrote in an email. “With that comes the ability to demand a little bit more from either their current employer or a hiring manager from another organization who is in need of top talent.”

During the pandemic, many employers allowed workers to do their jobs at home to help stop the spread of COVID-19. As coronavirus-related restrictions lift, some Triangle companies are bringing workers back to the office with flexible schedules.

Delta variant could become dominant strain in NC

The delta coronavirus variant will probably become North Carolina’s dominant strain in the next weeks or months, experts say.

“If you are unvaccinated, you should be afraid, very afraid, of the delta variant, because it is what is going to start circulating almost certainly, more dominantly,” said Dr. David Wohl of the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill.

In the four weeks leading up to June 22, the variant accounted for 0.7% of cases in the state. But that rate is expected to increase, The News & Observer reported Saturday.

“We’re certainly concerned about the delta variant, and we expect to see cases and have seen cases of the delta variant in North Carolina and expect to see more as it continues to spread,” said Erica Wilson, epidemiologist with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The variant, which is believed to have the ability to spread faster, could become the dominant strain across the United States.