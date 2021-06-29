North Carolina doctor sued over sexual misconduct

A North Carolina doctor who pleaded guilty in March to assault on a female has been sued by two former employees who allege sexual misconduct.

Dr. Diaa Eldin Hussein, who has practices in Morganton, Marion and Lenoir, is facing civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct against two former employees, including the employee who pursued the criminal charges against him, the Hickory Daily Record reported Monday.

In the lawsuits, filed in May in Burke County, the former employees allege Hussein touched them, propositioned them and made inappropriate comments to them. In his response to the lawsuits, Hussein acknowledged that he had pleaded guilty to assault on a female in McDowell County in a case brought up by one of the plaintiffs but otherwise denied wrongdoing.

Hussein pleaded guilty March 26 in McDowell County to assault on a female after he originally had been charged with three counts of misdemeanor sexual battery in January.

Hussein, a family physician who still had an active license to practice medicine in North Carolina as of Friday, had previously been reprimanded by both the North Carolina and Virginia medical boards after a patient in North Carolina filed a complaint against him.