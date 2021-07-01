Juvenile among two charged in fatal North Carolina shooting

Two people, one of them a teenager, are charged in connection with a fatal shooting in northwest Charlotte, police said Thursday.

A news release from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said officers responded to reports on Tuesday of a shooting victim. When they arrived, officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man, identified as Joshua Hollingsworth, 20, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police charged Jamal Harris, 24, with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. A 17-year-old is charged with accessory after the fact to murder, police said, adding that his identity was not released because of his age.

His identity was not released due to his status as a minor, police said Thursday. It wasn't known if either suspect had an attorney.