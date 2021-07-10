6 charged after shootings leave girl dead, 2 boys injured

Police in North Carolina say that six people are facing charges in connection to two possible drive-by shootings that left an 8-year-old girl dead and two other children injured in Statesville.

WBTV reported Friday that the teens who've been charged range in age from 17 to 19. They face counts that range from murder and conspiracy to discharging a weapon into occupied property causing serious bodily injury.

Police said the two possible drive-by shootings happened within the same neighborhood on June 28.

The 8-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy were shot around 7 p.m. that day. While investigating that incident, police said they heard gunshots nearby and that a 10-year-old child was injured.

The girl who died has been identified as 8-year-old Ah’Miyahh Howell. The 7-year-old boy remained in the hospital with serious injuries. The 10-year-old was injured but expected to be okay.

Police said they were able to identify suspects by pursuing leads and using evidence from the crime scenes and vehicles involved.