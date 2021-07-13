3 killed in 2-car accident on North Carolina highway

Three people were killed when a vehicle making an improper pass hit another car head-on, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said.

A state trooper said a Ford traveling south on U.S. Highway 601 on Monday passed another vehicle in a curve with double-yellow lines and hit a Dodge traveling north near the Davie County line, The Salisbury Post reported.

According to the patrol, the collision sparked a fire in the Ford and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger in the Dodge were also pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol said.

Identities have not been released pending notification of relatives, a trooper said.