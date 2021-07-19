North Carolina

Police in North Carolina investigate shooting that injured 4

The Associated Press

BURLINGTON, N.C.

Police are investigating after four people were shot Sunday in a central North Carolina city.

Burlington Police said they responded around 2 a.m. to a call about a shooting. An investigation revealed “an altercation” inside a building preceded the shooting, according to a news release.

Officers found four victims who were being treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

“At this time, no suspect information has been provided to law enforcement,” the news release said.

No further details were immediately released, and the victims were not identified.

