COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on July 19

Erin Smith, family nurse practitioner with the Johnston County Public Health Department, prepares a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during pop up vaccine clinic in Smithfield, North Carolina om June 8, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 700 new cases reported

At least 1,025,826 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 13,535 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 734 new COVID-19 cases, down from 1,053 on Sunday and 1,163 on Saturday. The state doesn’t update coronavirus case counts over the weekend.

Twelve additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Monday. Deaths don’t necessarily occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as more information becomes available.

At least 612 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, up from 581 the day before.

As of Saturday, the latest day available, 5.8% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 59% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 56% have been fully vaccinated. State health officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

Outbreaks reported in Western NC

Coronavirus cases have been tied to a Boy Scouts camp and two senior living centers in Western North Carolina.

Haywood County Health and Human Services Agency on Friday reported outbreaks at “Haywood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Waynesville, Spicewood Cottages in Clyde and Camp Daniel Boone in Canton,” McClatchy News reported.

The camp temporarily stopped activities after officials said there were three positive cases among attendees. Everyone at the camp last week was notified that they may have been exposed.

The outbreaks were reported as Haywood County has seen a rise in cases in recent days.

“This can be attributed to rising numbers statewide and localized outbreaks that are being monitored,” said Sarah Henderson, the county’s public health director.