Can’t go to a COVID vaccine site? Here’s how you can get a dose at home.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday it will partner with the Piedmont Triad Regional Council Area Agency on Aging to provide free vaccines to people who cannot leave their homes. rwillett@newsobserver.com

If limited mobility is affecting your ability to get the COVID-19 vaccine, state officials may soon bring them to your home.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday it will partner with the Piedmont Triad Regional Council Area Agency on Aging to provide free vaccines to people who cannot leave their homes.

Those interested in scheduling an at-home vaccination can call the hotline at 1-866-303-0026, or go online to www.ptrc.org/covid.

In the release, DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said the statewide program will “help people who may be unable to reach a doctor’s office or vaccination location due to health issues, age or other reasons.”

The PTRC is a voluntary association of local governments with members in and around the Greensboro, Winston-Salem and Highpoint metro area. The new initiative expands a local program that the council had operated in the area and makes it statewide.

“At-home vaccines came out of our mission to serve our community and provide creative regional solutions,” said Matthew Dolge, executive director of the Piedmont Triad Regional Council. “The program has saved lives, and we are proud to partner with NCDHHS to expand this service statewide.”

As of Monday, 59% of adults in North Carolina were partially vaccinated against the virus, while 56% were fully protected.

That’s lower than the 68.3% of adults nationwide who had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and the 59.5% who were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State officials are urging people who are not vaccinated to get the shot, as the threat of the more contagious Delta variant rises in the state. And on Monday, the number of people hospitalized due to the virus reached its highest point since early June, The News & Observer reported.

Nearly all COVID-19 hospitalizations in recent weeks have been among those who are not vaccinated, state health officials said.