North Carolina man sent to prison for stabbing jail guard

A North Carolina man has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for assaulting a jail guard with a 6-inch metal shank in 2019, according to a federal prosecutor.

G. Norman Acker III, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, said Troy Lamont Powell, 32, was sentenced in federal court in Raleigh on Wednesday. Powell pleaded guilty to the charges in April, Acker said.

According to court documents and information presented in court, Powell was being held on federal drug and gun charges in the Franklin County Detention Center, which is under contract with the U.S. Marshals Service.

On Dec. 30, 2019, a jail guard offered Powell some tissues when Powell struck the guard in the rib cage with a shank made of metal, authorities said. The shank was later recovered from Powell during a search of his clothing, and he continued to make threatening statements to other jail guards before being transported to another jail, according to the news release.