Police: Man placed racist stickers at Mexican restaurants

A man was charged with ethnic intimidation after he placed stickers saying “I love being white” in and around two Mexican restaurants in North Carolina, police said.

Cary Police Capt. John Reeves said John Kantz, 60, was arrested on Monday after stickers were placed on cars outside one restaurant and in the restroom of two other restaurants, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported . The stickers read “I love white people” with a heart replacing the word “love.”

According to police, the incidents were reported between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Reeves didn’t say whether there were additional suspects in the case.

Ethnic intimidation is a misdemeanor offense in North Carolina.