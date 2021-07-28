Charlotte Observer Logo
Gun, ammo found in man’s backpack at N. Carolina courthouse

The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

A man accompanying his wife to a North Carolina courthouse for a traffic ticket tried to enter the building with a pistol and ammunition, a sheriff’s office says.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Anthony S. Donte, 35, of Huntersville entered the courthouse on Tuesday with a bookbag, The Charlotte Observer reported. When two deputies put the bag through an x-ray scanner, they saw a gun, which they seized. Donte was placed under arrest, the news release said.

Along with a pistol, deputies found 27 rounds off ammunition in the bag, according to the sheriff’s office.

Donte was arrested and charged with possession of a deadly weapon on a state property or courthouse and taken to the Mecklenburg County jail. It's not known if he has an attorney.

