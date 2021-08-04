Spree of gunshots into homes enters second month in NC county. ‘Numerous close calls’

A dangerous game of shooters firing indiscriminately into occupied homes is entering its second month in one North Carolina County, and investigators appear to be stumped.

On Wednesday, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office warned the assaults may continue until the culprits are identified and arrested. The county is between Durham and Greensboro, along Interstate 40.

The department suspects a group of teens, firing shots at buildings from moving vehicles like “traditional ‘drive-by’ shootings,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Investigators did not say how many structures had been shot.

“Throughout the month of July and into the first few days of August, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, Burlington Police Department and Graham Police Department have received multiple reports of shootings into occupied dwellings and other structures that are believed to be all related,” officials said.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“As of now, there has been one incident that resulted in someone being struck by the gunfire. However, in many of the houses that have been hit, there were numerous close calls with victims only inches away from the path of bullets.”

The identity and condition of the wounded person were not released.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are working “to identify and charge the individuals responsible,” officials said.

It is believed the group is made up of teens ages 15 to 17, officials said.

The department is warning people in the county to lock their vehicles, because “individuals involved in recent shootings almost always use stolen vehicles.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Parents with teens are also being asked to “keep up with who they communicate with on social media.”