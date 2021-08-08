Man arrested in N.C. for previously undisclosed S.C. murder

A man has been arrested in North Carolina on charges that he committed a murder in South Carolina that authorities didn't previously disclose.

The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reports 18-year-old Jaylon Hemingway was arrested Thursday in Tabor City, North Carolina.

He's charged with murder in the June 17 killing of 26-year-old Chaquan Bellamy in Longs, South Carolina.

Horry County police tweeted on June 17 that there was a shooting, but didn't provide details.

The Horry County coroner didn’t publicly identify the victim until Thursday after questions from The Sun News. The coroner's office typically issues news releases for homicide victims.

Horry County Coroner Robert Edge initially said records showed nobody was killed on June 17. Edge later said that a further review showed Bellamy died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

“Might have been one that slipped through the cracks,” Edge said Friday. “It’s a slip-up is all I can tell you.”

Officers found Bellamy lying in a driveway next to a still-running Jeep Latitude.

All information relating to the victim was redacted from the police report. Additionally, parts of the narrative were redacted.

“An incident can’t be classified as murder until there’s evidence that the death occurred with malice aforethought," Horry County Police Department spokesperson Mikayla Moskov told the newspaper "A shooting that has just occurred is simply a shooting.”