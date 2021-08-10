Man charged with murder of Raleigh drum major after capture near Boston, reports say

A man caught in Massachusetts was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Helping Hand Mission volunteer in Southeast Raleigh, according to multiple media reports.

Marcus Walton, 29, was found hiding in the fifth-floor apartment of a building in Revere, Mass., near Boston, on Friday, WRAL reported.

Walton tried to jump from the fifth floor of the building but was talked by law enforcement officials into going back inside the apartment and surrendering, Massachusetts State Police told ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner.

He was arraigned at Chelsea District Court and faces a felony murder charge in Wake County, ABC11 reported.

Authorities sought him in connection to the death of Charlie Cook Debnam, a 31-year-old drum major who was volunteering at a Helping Hand Mission on Rock Quarry Road on the night of July 31, when he was fatally struck by crossfire between the occupants of two cars.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Debnam died at a local hospital, the Raleigh Police Department said the following day.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.