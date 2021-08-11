These NC towns are paying their employees a bonus to get COVID vaccinations

The town of Hillsborough became the second Orange County government Tuesday to offer a bonus to every public employee who gets at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The town announced the $300 bonus in a news release Tuesday. Carrboro has been offering its town employees a $100 vaccination bonus since late June, and over 70% of its 153 employees are vaccinated, town officials said in a news release.

The town of Chapel Hill, which has over 750 full-time employees, is planning a similar bonus program, Mayor Pam Hemminger told The News & Observer on Tuesday.

All three towns and Orange County’s government have set a Sept. 1 deadline for all employees to show proof they have been vaccinated or undergo weekly testing for COVID-19. Orange County, which has 1,040 full-time employees, is not planning to offer a bonus, spokesman Todd McGee said in an email.

Hillsborough Mayor Jennifer Weaver said the public’s response to the bonus program has been positive so far.

“As we are all aware, our community overall is making good progress on vaccine coverage, for which I am extremely grateful and proud, but certainly the embrace of vaccinations is not universal,” Weaver said. “I hope the town setting this example of how important the vaccines are to our collective public health encourages others to take the step.”

Roughly 60% of Hillsborough’s 97 employees have been vaccinated so far, the release noted. Town offices remain closed to the public, and many employees are still telecommuting.

Weaver said the town will pay the bonuses — at a cost of just over $29,000 — with money from its general fund in order to thank employees who have been vaccinated and encourage more to join them.

“With the Delta variant being so much more contagious, it is imperative that we either get folks vaccinated or are regularly testing the unvaccinated,” she said. “This is essential for the welfare of individual employees, their co-workers and the community we serve.”

Mask mandate starts Tuesday

Orange County has one of the highest vaccination rates in the state at 76% but still has seen COVID-19 infections rise, especially among unvaccinated people.

The infection period is shorter among those who are vaccinated, health experts have said.

On Tuesday, Orange County was reporting 234 confirmed cases for every 100,000 people in the past 14 days, according to state Department of Health and Human Services data. Over 60% of those cases were among those ages 18 to 49, data showed.

A countywide mask mandate will go into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday for indoor public spaces, including public transit and businesses. The mandate applies to anyone 2 years old and up, regardless of their vaccination status.

