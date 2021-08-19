Million-dollar bond set for man accused of killing boy, 7

A North Carolina man is jailed on a $1 million bond after authorities charged him in the death of his girlfriend’s 7-year-old son in 2019, officials said.

Saint Michael Edwards, 25, of Fayetteville, is charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse in the beating death of Ethan Henderson Bates, The Fayetteville Observer reported. An autopsy report says the child died of multiple blunt force injuries.

Bond was set during a hearing on Tuesday. Edwards had been held without bail since his arrest on the day of the child’s death. Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West has said that Edwards will not face the death penalty.

Authorities also charged the boy’s mother, Evie Bates, 26, with accessory after the fact of first-degree murder and felony child abuse. She is also being held in jail, and it's not known if either have an attorney.

Court documents show that police were called to the family’s home early on Oct. 2, 2019, after the child was pronounced dead by emergency personnel. Cumberland County Assistant District Attorney Kara Hodges said at the hearing that shortly before his killing, Ethan was beaten for getting in trouble at school and that he feared for his life.