Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

North Carolina

Body of missing woman found in North Carolina lake by boater

The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, N.C.

The body of a woman who had been reported missing has been found in a North Carolina lake, a sheriff’s office said.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman as Laura-Michelle Trent, newsoutlets reported.

Officials said Trent had been missing since Monday and was last seen at the Yadkin River Access under the bridge on U.S. Highway 64, near the Davidson-Davie county line. The sheriff’s office said her body was recovered from High Rock Lake just after 11 a.m. Friday.

Trent’s body is being sent for an autopsy, and the sheriff’s office is looking into her death.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

North Carolina

Two accused of impersonating federal officers, robbing home

August 22, 2021 5:46 AM

North Carolina

Suspects charged in string of burglaries over 2 years

August 22, 2021 5:44 AM

North Carolina

Search continues for missing persons in North Carolina flood

August 22, 2021 5:44 AM

News

Cluster of COVID-19 cases reported at UNC dormitory

August 22, 2021 5:44 AM

North Carolina

North Carolina man wins worldwide cornhole tournament

August 22, 2021 5:42 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service