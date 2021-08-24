Are you trying to help friends and loved ones leave Afghanistan? Tell us your story.

After the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in August, the U.S. government began evacuating Americans and Afghan allies.

But not everyone in Afghanistan who worked for the American government or military will qualify for special immigration visas to the United States, and more still are at risk of retaliation from the Taliban.

Those living in the U.S. and in North Carolina with ties to people in Afghanistan are working to help evacuate friends, family and others.

If you or someone you know in N.C. has been trying to help evacuate people out of Afghanistan, we’d like to hear from you for an upcoming story.

Fill out this form below.

