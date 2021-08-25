2 plead guilty to taking illegal immigrants to Marine base

A husband and wife from North Carolina have pleaded guilty to transporting illegal immigrants onto a U.S. Marine base by boat, a federal prosecutor said.

Timothy Scott Belcher, 56, and Georgina Belcher, 63, of Jacksonville brought three foreign nationals living illegally in the U.S. onto Camp Lejeune by bypassing the base gate and taking them from Jacksonville to a boat dock on base, according to court documents.

According to a news release, the three aliens were employed by a drywall company which had a contract with the U.S. military and was owned by Georgina Belcher.

G. Norman Acker III, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, said the Belchers pleaded guilty on Tuesday to bringing in and harboring certain aliens. They face a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years’ supervised release. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 16, the news release said.