North Carolina woman accused in death of unattended woman

A North Carolina woman has been charged n the death of a 21-year-old woman with cerebral palsy who was left unattended in a car for nearly five hours, police said.

High Point police say the woman, whose name was not released, was under the care of Briea Askew, 29, of Greensboro on Aug. 10, news outlets reported. According to police, the woman was left in a car that didn’t have air conditioning for about five hours.

Officers were called after the woman was brought to a local hospital with a temperature of over 110 degrees and was pronounced dead a short time later. Police said excessive heat and humidity contributed to the death, police said.

Askew was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree murder. She is in the Guilford County jail under a $200,000 bond.