$1 million Powerball ticket sold in North Carolina, but the prize hasn’t been claimed

A North Carolina lottery player won $1 million — but hasn’t claimed the prize yet.

Someone is set to get a big windfall after buying a lucky Powerball ticket at a Harris Teeter grocery store in Wilson, roughly 50 miles southeast of Raleigh, the N.C. Education Lottery said Wednesday in a news release.

It turns out, the $2 ticket matched enough numbers in Monday’s drawing to score the top prize in the nation that night. The lottery player beat 1-in-11.6 million odds to win big, officials said, but fell short of hitting the jackpot.

This week was the first time the Powerball game picked a winner on a Monday. That day now “joins the current schedule of Wednesday and Saturday night drawings,” according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

The winning ticket has the numbers 17-36-47-60-61.

Though no one had come forward as of 1:28 p.m. Thursday, the winner has about six months to claim the prize money, lottery spokesperson Garcelle Vierra told McClatchy News in an email.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING When gambling is more than a game Gambling is designed to be a source of entertainment. If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.