WRAL reporter Gilbert Baez hospitalized with COVID-19, shares video from bed

WRAL reporter Gilbert Baez shared his story of having COVID-19 from his hospital bed at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville. Baez is fully vaccinated. TWITTER SCREEN GRAB

WRAL reporter Gilbert Baez has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

The Fayetteville-based reporter shared a video from his hospital bed at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center on Saturday.

Baez, who is fully vaccinated, said in the video that he was admitted to the hospital Thursday night and is in an isolated COVID-19 ward. Baez said he is the only person on the COVID-19 floor who is vaccinated, and the only patient who is not on oxygen or on a ventilator.

“COVID doesn’t care who you are, who work for, what your job is,” Baez said in the video.

Baez said he and his wife had 10 vaccinated friends at their home on Sunday, Aug. 15, to celebrate his birthday. By Wednesday, he and his wife were both feeling sick, so they got COVID-19 tests, which came back positive. Five of the 10 people at his party now have COVID-19, Baez said.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Baez is the only person from the group who has required hospitalization, he said.

He said he has run a high fever, and suffered from coughing and low oxygen levels. He has lost 15 pounds since becoming sick, but is being treated with Remdesivir, and is getting better.

Baez was short of breath and cleared his throat often during the video, which first appeared online as a Facebook Live video and was later shared on Twitter.

He became emotional near the end of the video, talking about a nurse caring for him who battled COVID-19 herself last year.

“That’s who these people are,” he said, with tears on his cheeks. “Don’t forget them, that’s who these people are. That’s who these people are. They’re risking their lives for us every day. I thank each one of them when they come in.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

I’m Fighting COVID-19 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center https://t.co/5UEuV2bjAI — Gilbert Baez (@WRALGilbert) August 28, 2021