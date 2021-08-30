Statewide alcohol law enforcement operation yields arrests

Authorities in North Carolina executed search warrants, seized guns and fake IDs, and made hundreds of arrests as part of a statewide alcohol law enforcement operation that took place at the start of the weekend.

Alcohol Law Enforcement special agents partnered with local police departments in the effort Friday night, the Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Special agents made 371 arrests, executed 10 search warrants, and seized 17 firearms and 86 fraudulent identifications, U.S. currency and various types of illegal controlled substances, according to the news release.

During the operation, 13 ABC-permitted businesses were found to be in violation of state laws and regulations, the news release said.

Special agents will submit violation reports to the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission documenting the alleged violations, which could result in fines, suspensions or revocations of permits, according to the department.

“Through ongoing collaborative efforts with our law enforcement partners, ALE special agents hope to prevent crime, injuries and deaths, while improving the quality of life in and around places where alcoholic beverages are sold," Bryan House, director of the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement, said in a statement.