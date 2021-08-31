Charlotte Observer Logo
NC sheriff’s: Teen charged in shooting at high school

The Associated Press

WILMINGTON, N.C.

A teen has been charged after a student was shot during a fight at a North Carolina high school on Monday, the sheriff's office said.

Several students were fighting around 11 a.m. at New Hanover High School when a 15-year-old shot another juvenile, New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon said at a news conference. The wounded student was taken to a hospital and his injuries aren't considered life-threatening, McMahon said.

Both teens are students at the school, which has about 1,500 students, according to county schools spokesman Russell Clark.

Authorities have arrested and charged the 15-year-old with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and weapons offenses, the sheriff's office said.

"Our schools need to be the safest place for our children to be," McMahon said. “We are not going to tolerate this kind of behavior in our school system.”

