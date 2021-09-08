Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

North Carolina

Head-on collision in North Carolina kills woman in van

The Associated Press

JEFFERSON, N.C.

A woman was killed in a head-on collision involving a Jeep and a kayak rental company van, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers were called to the scene of an accident on N.C. Highway 16 on Monday, WSOC reported. According to the patrol, the Jeep was headed north when the driver crossed the center line and hit the van from a canoe rental company in Jefferson.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to a nearby hospital. The patrol said Lori Richelle Myers, 49, of Terrell died at the scene. Troopers said she was wearing her seatbelt.

The driver of the van was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Jefferson while the four passengers were flown to a Johnson City, Tennessee, hospital.

Investigators said it did not appear impairment was a contributing factor. The crash remains under investigation.

Afternoon Observer

Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

North Carolina

Hurricane Larry brings threat of dangerous rip currents

September 08, 2021 12:43 AM

North Carolina

Woman dies after boat hits hidden sand shoal

September 08, 2021 12:42 AM

North Carolina

North Carolina woman accused in husband’s fatal shooting

September 08, 2021 12:33 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service