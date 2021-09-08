Head-on collision in North Carolina kills woman in van

A woman was killed in a head-on collision involving a Jeep and a kayak rental company van, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers were called to the scene of an accident on N.C. Highway 16 on Monday, WSOC reported. According to the patrol, the Jeep was headed north when the driver crossed the center line and hit the van from a canoe rental company in Jefferson.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to a nearby hospital. The patrol said Lori Richelle Myers, 49, of Terrell died at the scene. Troopers said she was wearing her seatbelt.

The driver of the van was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Jefferson while the four passengers were flown to a Johnson City, Tennessee, hospital.

Investigators said it did not appear impairment was a contributing factor. The crash remains under investigation.