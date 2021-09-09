Charlotte Observer Logo
Police arrest three, look for two more in N. Carolina death

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C.

Three men are charged with murder and a search is underway for two more suspects in connection with a death in North Carolina in May, police said.

Roanoke Rapids police charged Anthony Shearin, 20, Shantron Person, 20, and Stepheon Ashe, 22, with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, news outlets reported Thursday. The three are being held in the Halifax County jail without bond, and it's not known if they have attorneys.

Police also said Person was free on bond in connection with a murder in Halifax County on Jan. 18.

According to police, officers who went to a residence on May 13 found Fredrick Lee dead on the floor from gunshot wounds.

Authorities consider the suspects still at large armed and dangerous and are known to frequent the surrounding area.

