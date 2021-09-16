Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in NC, but no one has come forward to claim prize

A North Carolina lottery player is going to be much richer after scoring a ticket worth $1 million.

But no one has claimed the big prize yet, the N.C. Education Lottery said Thursday.

Someone is set to get extra cash after buying the winning ticket at a 7-Eleven in Elizabeth City, roughly 165 miles northeast of Raleigh. At the convenience store’s Patrick Way location, the lucky person bought a $2 ticket for the Powerball game.

During Wednesday’s drawing, that ticket matched enough numbers to score $1 million. While the winner beat 1-in-11.6 million odds to win the big prize, the person missed hitting the even larger jackpot, officials said.

The ticket has the winning numbers 1-4-18-46-62.

It turns out that ticket holder isn’t the only one in North Carolina who’s set to get a windfall.

Also on Wednesday, officials said another Powerball player won $50,000. That winning ticket was “sold at the Food Lion on Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh,” the N.C. Education Lottery said in a news release.

As of Thursday morning, the winners hadn’t claimed the prizes, lottery spokesperson Van Denton wrote in emails to McClatchy News.

But there’s still time. The ticket holders have about six months to come forward, officials said.

