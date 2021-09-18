Charlotte Observer Logo
N. Carolina juvenile charged in shooting death of teenager

The Associated Press

SALISBURY, N.C.

Police say a juvenile will face charges in an accidental shooting on Maple Avenue that resulted in a teenager’s death.

The boy, whose name wasn’t released, was served with a juvenile petition and released back into the custody of a guardian. He’s charged in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy who was shot and killed after a group passed around a gun while playing video games in the basement of a home, the Salisbury Post reported.

The shooting victim was alive when police arrived, but he died from his injuries at a local hospital. The victim was identified as a student at Salisbury High School.

