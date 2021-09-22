Scrap metal statue of mule erected on Main Street in NC town. Arguments soon followed

Close inspection shows Benson’s new mule sculpture has wrenches for a mane, chain for a tail and a body made of cogs, gears and machinery panels. Town of Benson photo

In an era when every monument has its critics, the town of Benson, North Carolina, has boldly erected a life-sized statue of a mule on Main Street.

And it’s made of scrap metal and old tools.

Benson officials announced the art installation in a Tuesday Facebook post, noting the sculpture is adorning a circle at the west end of town. Benson is about 30 miles south of Raleigh.

“The mule — as an icon — was chosen for its obvious connection to the Town of Benson and its farming heritage, annual Mule Days celebration, and how the famed ‘stubborn’ animal represents a drive into the future while also representing Benson’s roots,” officials wrote on Facebook.

It took just minutes for people to start arguing over the divisive display on social media. Some joked they had just discovered where their missing tools went. Others predicted sitting atop the mule would become the town’s newest prank.

Then there were the folks who suggested the sculpture needed more decorations.

“It looks like a scrap heap. Like there was no other way to portray our town?” Ashley Willis wrote. “Benson is not a rusty pile of junk.”

“I like the idea of a mule sculpture, but why this particular one??? It doesn’t fit with the vision or style of the town,” Lillian Parrish wrote.

“One horse town?” Patsy Turner joked.

Art lovers eventually began to counter critics in the debate, including people who said they understood the symbolism of sculptor Jonathan Bowling recreating “a work mule” from farm equipment and tools.

The town was a farming hub when incorporated in 1887 and the 54-acre downtown has remained largely unchanged since the 1920s, according to Benson’s website. The Mule Days festival, held each September, is a celebration of the town’s agricultural roots and the mules that made everything possible.

“It’s fits perfectly,” Tamara Fox said, suggesting critics of the sculpture are “not from Benson.”

“This is fantastic!” Angela Page wrote. “Makes me remember how some of our farm implements were sometimes ‘repurposed.’ What an awesome idea!”

“I love this! Maybe put some hay and pumpkins with him. The area around it wouldn’t look so plain,” Darlene Jernigan wrote.

Town officials didn’t mention the cost, but did say the cash came from the Johnston County Visitors Bureau “through occupancy taxes collected from Benson hotels.”